UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £12,519.15 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 11,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,519.15 ($15,835.00).

UIL Price Performance

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.56. UIL Limited has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.71 million, a PE ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is -1,509.43%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Stories

