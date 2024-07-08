UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $680,400.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

