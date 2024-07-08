Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 8,510,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,976,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 271,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

