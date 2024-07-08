United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,808. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

