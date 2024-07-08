Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

