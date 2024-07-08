Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $14.50 at UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Vale has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.