Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.22. 129,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

