Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.75. 1,310,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,569. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

