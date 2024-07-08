Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Highwood Asset Management in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of HAM stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. Highwood Asset Management has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.95.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.00 million. Highwood Asset Management had a return on equity of 80.32% and a net margin of 130.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwood Asset Management will post 1.4537445 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

