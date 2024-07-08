Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.89. 774,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,600. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $339.02 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

