Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 43.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

