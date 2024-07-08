VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

