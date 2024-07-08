Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €47.20 ($51.30) and last traded at €47.25 ($51.36). 5,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.55 ($51.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.00.

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

