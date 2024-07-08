Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 142,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 102,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
