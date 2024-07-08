Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $388,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,688,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $244.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

