Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Down 3.5%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 12,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 72,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

