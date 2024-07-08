Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $521.15 and last traded at $521.15. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.84 and a 200-day moving average of $516.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

