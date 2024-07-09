10,552 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

