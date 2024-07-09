1,095 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,098. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

