153 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $372.80. 268,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,089. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

