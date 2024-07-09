16,103 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,042. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,529,467.90.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

