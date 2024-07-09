24,933 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 11,657,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,002,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.