28,034 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MBC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.