5,075 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.21. 2,185,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.