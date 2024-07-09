5,726 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $158.72. 1,049,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,395. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

