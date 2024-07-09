6,037 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. 9,398,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,411. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.