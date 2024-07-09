Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 49,034 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABL. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $530.54 million, a P/E ratio of 420.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

