AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.11. 4,224,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The firm has a market cap of $296.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.