ABCMETA Price Down 3.5% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $317,594.00 and $0.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,904.20 or 1.00173328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068441 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000318 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.