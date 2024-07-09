Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 65437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 292,920 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

