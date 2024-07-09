Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 65437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
