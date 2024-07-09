abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,171. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

