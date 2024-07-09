ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 1,188,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,727,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,734.27 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

