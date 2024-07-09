adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. adidas has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

