AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,350. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

