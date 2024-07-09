Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.15

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Alina Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

