Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALKT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.