Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $199.76. 14,637,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,551,199. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 83,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 44,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

