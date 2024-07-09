American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAXF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 19,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,750. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.