American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 834,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

