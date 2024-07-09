Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.24 and last traded at 3.24. Approximately 978,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,819,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.39.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.11.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

