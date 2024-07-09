argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $447.67 and last traded at $447.67. 14,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 307,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.42.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

