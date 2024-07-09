Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.11.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Up 2.4 %

ATZ stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.93.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.