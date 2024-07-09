Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.57 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.