ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $788.30

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $788.30 and last traded at $785.09, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $780.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.5568 per share. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

