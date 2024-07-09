AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 7,279,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 36,335,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 42.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 81,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.