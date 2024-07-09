Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

