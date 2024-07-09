Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.36 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $782.28 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00009161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,866.47 or 1.00074254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,682,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,664,758.09295243 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.2499208 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $35,855,742.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

