BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $31.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BKU stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 229,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

