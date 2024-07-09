Bitcoin Diamond Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and $21,025.46 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00082484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010257 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

