Bitcoin SV Trading Down 12.8% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $748.21 million and $27.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $37.93 or 0.00064393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,902.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.82 or 0.00573522 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00038437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,726,675 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

